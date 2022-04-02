Who could Scotland and Wales face at the World Cup 2022?

Scotland and Wales both know their World Cup 2022 opponents, should they qualify for the tournament.

Scotland haven't made the World Cup since 1998, when they managed to make the 1998 competition. It's a little longer for Wales, who last went to a World Cup 64 years ago: and this may well be Gareth Bale's last tournament.

There's an excellent chance that one of them will be at the tournament in Qatar, however. Scotland have to play Ukraine for a chance to face Wales in a straight knockout for a spot at the World Cup.

World Cup 2022: Who will Scotland and Wales face?

A familiar foe. Scotland or Wales will be the fourth team placed into Group B with England.

The English are the top seed in the group and the biggest threat of the pool. Iran and USA are also in the group – meaning that actually, the play-off winners could have a wonderful opportunity to reach a knockout stage.

While the USA have a number of players at top European teams – Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna come to mind – this is a particularly young crop who are looking more towards the 2026 tournament on home soil. Both Wales and Scotland have plenty of experience and physicality within their ranks and will be hoping that they can get a result against the Gold Cup holders.

Iran, meanwhile, have very few big names, Brighton old boy Alireza Jahanbakhsh aside. While the Iranians managed a win, loss and draw at the last World Cup, their current squad is mostly made up of players from Iran – and with both Scotland and Wales having Premier League and upper Championship talent, they'll fancy themselves as having superior quality.

Against England, who knows?

Scotland held the Three Lions to a draw at Euro 2020 at Wembley – and England toiled in 2016 to get the better of Wales. Both sides know that they have it in them to ruffle English feathers and will fancy Gareth Southgate's side to either be too conservative or to crumble in the heat of a British clash.

With one of Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar or Ecuador in the next round, there's real potential for Wales or Scotland to go as far as a quarter-final at this tournament, too. As with previous tournaments, it's perhaps wise to expect the unexpected.

