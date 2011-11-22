Wilshere challenges Spurs fans to charity bet

Spurs, who have not finished above their North London neighbours since 1993, moved into third position by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Monday and are four places above Arsenal and three points better off with a game in hand.

"All Spurs fans are buzzing they are ahead of us in the league," England international Wilshere said on his Twitter feed. "It's a marathon, not a sprint.

"At the end of the season if Spurs finish above Arsenal I will give 3,000 pounds to charity and if Arsenal finish above Spurs every Spurs fan that follows me must send me a pound which I will send to charity."

Wilshere has yet to play for Arsenal this season following ankle surgery but hopes to return in the New Year.