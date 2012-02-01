Wilshere suffers recovery setback

The North London club, however, denied media reports the 20-year-old would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

"The injury is in a different area to his previous [ankle] surgery. It will be reassessed in around two weeks by our medical team and medical experts who have worked together throughout Jack's recovery," Arsenal said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a recognised complication of a complex rehabilitation process and, of critical importance, Jack's initial injury is recovering well."

Wilshere has not featured this campaign after sustaining a stress fracture of his ankle in a pre-season friendly.

Arsenal, in sixth place in the Premier League, visit struggling Bolton Wanderers later on Wednesday.