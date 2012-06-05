Trending

Zaragoza reward Jimenez with three-year deal

By

Real Zaragoza have rewarded coach Manolo Jimenez with a three-year contract after he saved them from relegation last season, the Spanish club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jimenez took over from former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre at the end of December and dragged them from the foot of the standings to secure their top-flight status on the final day of the campaign last month.

The former Spanish international was a player and coach at Sevilla, where he was promoted to replace Juande Ramos in 2007, and led AEK Athens to victory in the Greek Cup in 2011.