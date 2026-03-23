Romania World Cup 2026 squad: Mircea Lucescu's latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying play-offs

Romania will be looking to follow up their Euro 2024 qualification with a place at the World Cup

Romania will bid to qualify for their first World Cup since the 1998 tournament when they take on Turkey in this week's play-off semi-final.

Mircea Lucescu's side finished third in their World Cup qualification behind Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina, meaning they were placed into Path C of UEFA's second round of qualifying.

Should Romania get past the Turks, they will then face either Slovakia or Kosovo for a place in this summer's tournament.

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Romania's last appearance in the World Cup finals came at France '98, where Gheorghe Hagi inspired his bleached-blonde team-mates to the last-16, where they came unstuck against Croatia.

That was Romania's sixth appearance at the finals, the first of which came in the very first edition of the tournament in 1930.

Romania's veteran head coach Mircea Lucescu, who will turn 81 this summer, has named a 26-man squad for the play-off which mainly draws from domestic-based players.

There are players from leagues scattered across the globe, including China, Turkey, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands and England. The most experienced member of the squad is midfielder Nicolae Stanciu.