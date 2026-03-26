How to watch Turkey vs Romania for FREE — TV channels for World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off
Turkey hosts Romania with either Slovakia or Kosovo awaiting in their qualifying play-off final - here's how to watch the game for FREE
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Watch Turkey vs Romania in this World Cup play-off qualifier semi-final, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Thursday 26 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 5:00pm GMT / 1:00pm ET
• Venue: Tupras Stadium, Istanbul
• Free Stream: L'Equipe Live Foot (France) / TV8 (Turkey)
• Streams: Prime Video PPV (UK) / Fox Sports (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN (up to 77% off + free Amazon gift card)
Turkey finished as runners-up behind Spain in Group E by virtue of only 3 points and are favourites to progress to next week's play-off final.
Romania, meanwhile, finished third in Group H behind Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina and have another chance at a World Cup appearance over the next two weeks.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Turkey vs Romania online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Turkey vs Romania for free?
Turkey vs Romania will be streamed completely free in Turkey on TV8 and in France on L'Equipe Live Foot — no accounts required.
Away from home at the moment? NordVPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.
Watch Turkey vs Romania from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Turkey vs Romania is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
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How to watch Turkey vs Romania in the UK
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast Turkey vs Romania in the UK with a pay-per-view price of £2.49 for this game.
You will not need an active Prime membership to watch, just the PPV.
Watch Turkey vs Romania in the US
In the US, Fox Sports 2 will broadcast Turkey vs Romania.
The best way to watch Fox Sports 2 is through Fox's own streaming service, Fox One. Prices start at $19.99/month after a 7-day free trial.
How to watch Turkey vs Romania in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch Turkey vs Romania live through Stan Sport.
Stan Sport prices start at AU$32/month which includes a Base Stan plan (AU$12) and a Sport add-on (AU$20).
Turkey vs Romania: Preview
Turkey are unbeaten in their last four international outings and will be a tough nut to crack on home soil.
Looking to end their 24-year wait for a return to the World Cup finals, a home advantage could be huge to their aims.
Manager Vincenzo Montella has seen his side rattle in 14 goals over their last four games so confidence will be naturally high heading into this one.
▶︎ Read More: How to watch World Cup qualifying play-offs
Romania's form is equally as impressive, having posted three wins across their last four outings.
Mircea Lucescu's men haven't won away from home in 12 months, however, and now would be a great time to end that barren run.
Their last appearance at a World Cup was back in 1998 and an away tie awaits the winner next week with Slovakia or Kosovo.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Turkey 4-2 Romania
FourFourTwo is predicting Turkey to come out on top, although we can see this one being high-scoring, given it's winner-takes-all.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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