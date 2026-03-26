How to watch Turkey vs Romania for FREE — TV channels for World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off

Real Madrid's Arda Guler will be looking to send his nation to the World Cup

Watch Turkey vs Romania in this World Cup play-off qualifier semi-final, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Turkey finished as runners-up behind Spain in Group E by virtue of only 3 points and are favourites to progress to next week's play-off final.

Romania, meanwhile, finished third in Group H behind Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina and have another chance at a World Cup appearance over the next two weeks.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Turkey vs Romania online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Turkey vs Romania for free?

Turkey vs Romania will be streamed completely free in Turkey on TV8 and in France on L'Equipe Live Foot — no accounts required.

Away from home at the moment? NordVPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Turkey vs Romania from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Turkey vs Romania is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Turkey vs Romania in the UK

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast Turkey vs Romania in the UK with a pay-per-view price of £2.49 for this game.

You will not need an active Prime membership to watch, just the PPV.

Watch Turkey vs Romania in the US

In the US, Fox Sports 2 will broadcast Turkey vs Romania.

The best way to watch Fox Sports 2 is through Fox's own streaming service, Fox One. Prices start at $19.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Turkey vs Romania in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Turkey vs Romania live through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport prices start at AU$32/month which includes a Base Stan plan (AU$12) and a Sport add-on (AU$20).

Turkey vs Romania: Preview

Turkey are unbeaten in their last four international outings and will be a tough nut to crack on home soil.

Looking to end their 24-year wait for a return to the World Cup finals, a home advantage could be huge to their aims.

Manager Vincenzo Montella has seen his side rattle in 14 goals over their last four games so confidence will be naturally high heading into this one.

▶︎ Read More: How to watch World Cup qualifying play-offs

Romania's form is equally as impressive, having posted three wins across their last four outings.

Mircea Lucescu's men haven't won away from home in 12 months, however, and now would be a great time to end that barren run.

Their last appearance at a World Cup was back in 1998 and an away tie awaits the winner next week with Slovakia or Kosovo.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Turkey 4-2 Romania

FourFourTwo is predicting Turkey to come out on top, although we can see this one being high-scoring, given it's winner-takes-all.