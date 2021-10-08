Brighton Women's squad: Best player, manager and WSL record
This is the Brighton Women's squad - and everything you need to know about them
The Brighton Women's squad will be looking to improve on last season's highest ever finish of 6th. The side have been relatively quiet in their transfer window but for the first time ever, they have paid a transfer fee for a player.
Brighton Women's squad
- GK: Megan Walsh
- DF: Felicity Gibbons
- DF: Danique Kerkdijk
- DF: Maya Le Tissier
- DF: Emma Koivisto
- DF: Victoria Williams
- MF: Danielle Bowan
- MF: Megan Connolly
- MF: Inessa Kaagman
- MF: Emily Simpkins
- MF: Maisie Symonds
- FW: Aileen Whelan
- FW: Kayleigh Green
- FW: Katie Robinson
- FW: Libby Bance
- FW: Rinsola Babajide
- FW: Ellie Brazil
- FW: Danielle Carter
- FW: Lee Geum-Min
Brighton Women's squad: Team profile
Brighton surprised many last season with their sixth placed finish as Hope Powell's side took points off Manchester City, Manchester United, and most impressively of all, Chelsea. Brighton ended Chelsea's two year unbeaten run when they shocked them by winning 2-1 at Kingsmeadow.
They have not made huge changes to the squad this season, bringing in only three players, but the players they have recruited demonstrate the ambition the Seagulls have.
Danielle Carter was signed for Reading to become the first player Brighton had ever paid a transfer fee for. The 28 year old has struggled with knee injuries in the past, having done her ACL twice in 14 months when she was at Arsenal. Yet she managed to make 14 starts for Reading last season, and whilst only scoring three goals, Brighton will hope the game time will help her find top form again.
Brighton have also made the loan signing of Rinsola Babajide. Babajide has long been thought of as one of the most exciting up and coming English players but a contract dispute with Liverpool had led to her training with their youth teams since January. She is an excellent dribbler of the ball and her experience in the WSL means that Brighton will hope she gets back up to speed quickly.
Brighton Women's squad: Who is Brighton's best player?
Inessa Kaagman
Tying Inessa Kaagman down to a new one year contract will be as important to Brighton as any external transfer business. Kaagman was their top scorer last year with eight goals, including four penalties, and is a real leader within the side.
Brighton Women's squad: Who is Brighton's manager?
Hope Powell
Former England manager Hope Powell has been in charge at Brighton since 2017. Powell was the first woman ever to achieve a UEFA Pro Licence back in 2003.
Brighton Women's squad: Brighton's past WSL record
Brighton joined the WSL in 2018/19 with their highest finish coming last season when they came 6th.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.