Brighton Women's squad: Best player, manager and WSL record

The Brighton Women's squad will be looking to improve on last season's highest ever finish of 6th. The side have been relatively quiet in their transfer window but for the first time ever, they have paid a transfer fee for a player.

Brighton Women's squad

GK: Megan Walsh

DF: Felicity Gibbons

DF: Danique Kerkdijk

DF: Maya Le Tissier

DF: Emma Koivisto

DF: Victoria Williams

MF: Danielle Bowan

MF: Megan Connolly

MF: Inessa Kaagman

MF: Emily Simpkins

MF: Maisie Symonds

FW: Aileen Whelan

FW: Kayleigh Green

FW: Katie Robinson

FW: Libby Bance

FW: Rinsola Babajide

FW: Ellie Brazil

FW: Danielle Carter

FW: Lee Geum-Min

Brighton Women's squad: Team profile

Brighton surprised many last season with their sixth placed finish as Hope Powell's side took points off Manchester City, Manchester United, and most impressively of all, Chelsea. Brighton ended Chelsea's two year unbeaten run when they shocked them by winning 2-1 at Kingsmeadow.

They have not made huge changes to the squad this season, bringing in only three players, but the players they have recruited demonstrate the ambition the Seagulls have.

Danielle Carter was signed for Reading to become the first player Brighton had ever paid a transfer fee for. The 28 year old has struggled with knee injuries in the past, having done her ACL twice in 14 months when she was at Arsenal. Yet she managed to make 14 starts for Reading last season, and whilst only scoring three goals, Brighton will hope the game time will help her find top form again.

Brighton have also made the loan signing of Rinsola Babajide. Babajide has long been thought of as one of the most exciting up and coming English players but a contract dispute with Liverpool had led to her training with their youth teams since January. She is an excellent dribbler of the ball and her experience in the WSL means that Brighton will hope she gets back up to speed quickly.

Brighton Women's squad: Who is Brighton's best player?

Inessa Kaagman

Tying Inessa Kaagman down to a new one year contract will be as important to Brighton as any external transfer business. Kaagman was their top scorer last year with eight goals, including four penalties, and is a real leader within the side.

Brighton Women's squad: Who is Brighton's manager?

Hope Powell

Former England manager Hope Powell has been in charge at Brighton since 2017. Powell was the first woman ever to achieve a UEFA Pro Licence back in 2003.

Brighton Women's squad: Brighton's past WSL record

Brighton joined the WSL in 2018/19 with their highest finish coming last season when they came 6th.