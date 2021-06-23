Euro 2020 – Goran Pandev: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Goran Pandev appeared at a major tournament for the first time this summer.

The North Macedonia talisman helped his country book their spot at Euro 2020.

However, he was unable to lead them into the knockout phase of the competition, as North Macedonia lost to Austria, Ukraine and the Netherlands in Group C.

Pandev, who scored 38 goals in 122 caps, has confirmed that he has now retired from international duty.

Which club does Goran Pandev play for?

Pandev plays his club football for Genoa, the club he joined in 2015.

The forward has made 165 appearances for the Serie A side, during which time he has scored 32 goals.

Pandev previously represented Galatasaray, Napoli, Inter, Lazio, Ancona and Spezia, with almost his entire career having been spent in Italy.

Pandev started out Belasica in the Macedonian First League in 2000.

How old is Goran Pandev?

Pandev was born on 27 July 1983. He is 37 years old.

What is Goran Pandev's squad number?

Pandev will wear the No.10 shirt for North Macedonia at Euro 2020. At club level for Genoa, he also wears the No.19.

What is Goran Pandev's net worth?

Pandev has an estimated net worth of £3.6m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Goran Pandev's contract length?

Pandev's contract at Genoa runs until 30 June 2021. His future remains up in the air, and Pandev has hinted that he could retire from football as a whole.

What is Goran Pandev's salary?

Pandev earned an estimated £17,000 per week at Genoa, according to salarysport.com.