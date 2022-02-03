Quiz! Can you name every player in the Nike Secret Tournament advert?

Twenty-four early-2000s superstars to get, seven minutes on the clock.

Don't forget to screenshot how you get on and tweet us at @FourFourTwo.

This quiz is part of our Cantona week, celebrating the 30th anniversary of King Eric arriving in English football.

You remember the Nike Secret Tournament advert (linked there, to jog your memory once you've done the quiz) – though you might better remember it simply as 'The Cage'.

First aired in March 2002 – 20 bleedin' years ago! – the advert quickly went down as one of the greatest in the footballing canon.

A three-a-side football tournament held in the hull of a ship, featuring some of the biggest (Nike-sponsored) stars in the game, hosted by a stern, suited Eric Cantona? Yes please.

And that's before we mention the Elvis Presley remix soundtrack.

While plenty of these names should be easy to pluck from your subconscious, there's certainly a couple here that will be harder to recall – and one in particular that we almost want to dish out extra points for. Almost.

All we'll say is this: it was an advertising campaign ahead of the 2002 World Cup.

Hush now, we've already said too much.

