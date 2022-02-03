Quiz! Can you name every player in the Nike Secret Tournament advert?
By Conor Pope Contributions from Mark White published
Put 24 of the best players in a three-a-side tournament in the hull of a ship, and see who wins!
Twenty-four early-2000s superstars to get, seven minutes on the clock.
Don't forget to screenshot how you get on and tweet us at @FourFourTwo.
This quiz is part of our Cantona week, celebrating the 30th anniversary of King Eric arriving in English football.
MORE QUIZZES
SKIPPERS Quiz! Can you name every Premier League-winning captain ever?
GOALS Quiz! Can you name every club Eric Cantona scored against in the Premier League?
You remember the Nike Secret Tournament advert (linked there, to jog your memory once you've done the quiz) – though you might better remember it simply as 'The Cage'.
First aired in March 2002 – 20 bleedin' years ago! – the advert quickly went down as one of the greatest in the footballing canon.
A three-a-side football tournament held in the hull of a ship, featuring some of the biggest (Nike-sponsored) stars in the game, hosted by a stern, suited Eric Cantona? Yes please.
And that's before we mention the Elvis Presley remix soundtrack.
While plenty of these names should be easy to pluck from your subconscious, there's certainly a couple here that will be harder to recall – and one in particular that we almost want to dish out extra points for. Almost.
All we'll say is this: it was an advertising campaign ahead of the 2002 World Cup.
Hush now, we've already said too much.
Eric Cantona week on FourFourTwo
• King of the Kop? When Eric Cantona nearly signed for Liverpool
• How Sheffield Wednesday turned down signing Eric Cantona
• Every club Eric Cantona played for: a potted history of the Frenchman's career
• Quiz! Can you name every club Eric Cantona scored against in the Premier League?
• Why did Leeds sell Eric Cantona to Manchester United?
• Year Zero: The making of Eric Cantona (Leeds/Manchester United, 1992/93)
• Does Eric Cantona have a Leeds tattoo? The truth behind the collar
• Ranked! Eric Cantona's 10 best goals
• Quiz! Can you name Eric Cantona's most frequent Manchester United team-mates?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
- Mark White Staff Writer
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.