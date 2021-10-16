Manchester City vs Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City vs Burnley live stream, Saturday 16 October 3, 3pm BST

Manchester City will be looking for their fifth victory of the Premier League season when they host Burnley on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side drew 2-2 with Liverpool in the game immediately prior to the international break. City could easily have triumphed at Anfield; they were the better team in the first half, and could easily have been one or two goals ahead at the interval had they shown more of a cutting edge in the final third. Overall it was an impressive display from City, though, and one which many have argued is evidence that they are the team to beat in the title race once again this season.

It is inevitable that their lack of a traditional centre-forward will continue to be a talking point. It should not really be a problem when Burnley visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, though. For starters, the gulf in quality between the two teams should ensure this is a comfortable afternoon for Guardiola’s side. Secondly, Burnley may well prefer to play against a natural striker who they can get close to. A false nine who drops deep is arguably a more worrying proposition for Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

It will be interesting to see who Guardiola selects in that role this weekend. Ferran Torres was preferred in the early weeks of the campaign, but he has been a more peripheral figure in their recent games. The Spaniard could be restored to the starting XI here, with Jack Grealish set to return to the left after starting through the middle against Liverpool.

Burnley are yet to pick up a win this season, and it would take a monumental effort for the Clarets to end their barren run here. Sean Dyche’s team will not have much of the ball, and they will aim to keep the match at 0-0 for as long as possible in the hope that City grow frustrated the longer it goes on.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 16 October.

