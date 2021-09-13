Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Who are the commentators for the game?

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig is the first game of the new Champions League season for the Citizens - and as with every European match for every British club this season, it's live on BT Sport.

After losing last season's Champions League final at the hands of Chelsea, Pep Guardiola will be keen to go one better this time around. It's ten years this year since the Catalan last lifted the famous old trophy.

Manchester City's first test is at home to RB Leipzig - and BT Sport Kick Off presenter Seema Jaswal will be fronting the coverage.

Two ex-City players will be in the studio, too - in the form of Joleon Lescott and Owen Hargreaves.

Joleon Lescott was a member of the Manchester City squad that twice won the Premier League and made the club's first foray into Champions League football. Owen Hargreaves, meanwhile, is a two-time European Champion, having lifted the trophy while at Bayern Munich in 2001 and at City's rivals Manchester United in 2008. The midfielder crossed Manchester to play for the blue side during the 2011/12 season.

Commentary duties for this one fall to Ian Darke. Darke is one of the most experienced voices in the game, having worked on the BBC and Sky Sports - and currently commentates on the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage on BT Sport.

Co-commentary comes courtesy of Robbie Savage, who made appearances in European competition for the likes of Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers across his career.

