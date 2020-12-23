12 minutes on the clock, 100 legends to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - especially if they're gamers!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the players who broke these transfer records?

One of the most fun bits of FIFA isn't actually playing with the best footballers of that particular year's edition.

Every season, EA bring us a collection of some of the biggest and best players to have ever walked the Earth. Cult heroes, national legends and game greats are all present - in fact, you can build a team in Ultimate Team just of icon cards.

This season, EA have added a few more, just to bring the grand total up to 100. That's three cards per player, too - for three big moments in their career.

Can you name every single one in the game?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FIFA 21 news: Most improved players, 5-star skilled players and best XI under 21 revealed

Ranked! The top 10 FUT icons in FIFA 21

FIFA 21 for XBox Series X pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it

FIFA 21 for PS5 pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it