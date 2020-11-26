Quiz! Can you name Argentina's record scorers and appearance-makers?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

IN THE MAG Maradona, the untold stories – PLUS Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! Yeboah, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr and transfer bust-ups

In the late 19th and early 20th century, Europe took football to the world - with mainly the British showing South America how to play the beautiful game.

What was a quintessentially English past-time became almost a religion to the Argentinians and Brazilians. It moved from fields to the streets. They took our game and ran with it - dazzling with flicks as they went.

South America held the first-ever World Cup. Some say the heart of football still beats in the cities where football first thrived as a street game. Argentina have since contributed some of the greatest players to have ever played the sport since.

Yes, we're thinking of those two in the photo above. The two titans of one nation. Today though, we're testing you for some of the other legends that have come from Argentina...

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

MORE ON MARADONA

Diego Maradona, the movie: What the documentary on his time at Napoli teaches us about the life of one of football's greats

FourFourTwo's 100 Greatest Footballers EVER: No.1, Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona’s best moments: the greatest player of all time?