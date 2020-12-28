Quiz! Can you name every club in the Champions League and Europa League group stage in 2020/21?

12 minutes on the clock, 80 clubs to guess - that's 48 who started the Europa League and 32 teams who started the 2019-20 Champions League.

Sonder - that's the word used to describe the realisation that everyone you meet is experiencing such a deeply complex existence as yourself.

Likewise, it's not just Premier League sides that battle for the top few spots in the division in order to qualify for European football. Across the continent, from Portugal to Kazakhstan, those golden places high up in the domestic season matter.

The European Super League will one day wash us all away like a tidal wave. But for now, the Champions League and Europa League rule supreme.

Only 48 teams remain in Europe this season - but can you remember who began the season playing continental football?

