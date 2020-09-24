Quiz! Can you name every scorer in a Super Cup since 2000?

10 minutes on the clock, 72 managers to guess

The UEFA Super Cup - or European Community Shield - is the the most prestigious tournament on Earth. Only winning the Champions League or Europa League can guarantee qualification into the tournament.

Why do you think Bayern Munich looked that excited to be lifting Old Big Ears last month in Lisbon?

Seriously though, the Super Cup has thrown up some incredible games over the years. We've had goals galore - particularly when Barcelona defeated Sevilla 5-4 in a pinball-esque epic - we've had penalties and we even begun the century with a Golden Goal winner.

72 goals in 20 games, by our maths, means that there's an average of 3.6 goals a game in the Super Cup. That's pretty entertaining - perhaps the Champions League winners should be excited about qualifying for this match...

