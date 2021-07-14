Quiz! Can you name Paris Saint-Germain's record signings?
They're busy building the best squad on Earth - who's set them back most money, though?
Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
Sergio Ramos has joined. Gini Wijnaldum, too. Gianluigi Donnarumma is on the way.
When PSG last lost the title - to Monaco in 2017 - they reacted by going on the mother of all spending sprees, signing two players for over £300m combined.
After Lille pipped them to the Ligue 1 crown in May, they've gone and done the same thing. A lot of these signings are free but they're still huge names.
We're not focusing on the freebies today, though. Oh, no. We want you to name the players that Les Parisiens have thrown the most cash at over the years...
