Quiz! Can you name the 25 highest-scoring active international men's players?

Eight minutes on the clock, 25 answers to guess - can you name the highest-scoring active international men's players?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been making all kinds of headlines lately. The Portuguese superstar is back in the Premier League, having re-signed for Manchester United on Deadline Day, and he celebrated the news by becoming the all-time leading men's International goalscorer.

His brace against Ireland in Faro on Wednesday night took the 36-year-old two beyond Iranian legend Ali Daei. He will now be looking to protect that record by moving off into the distance, away from the competition.

Speaking of which, there are 24 active players in hot pursuit of that crown. But can you name them all?

