Rangers v Brondby live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Rangers v Brondby live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 21 October, 8pm BST

Rangers will be looking to belatedly kick-start their Europa League campaign when Brondby visit Glasgow on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard's side advanced to the round of 16 of this competition last term, but there is plenty of work to be done if Rangers are to match that accomplishment this time around. Drawn into a difficult group, the Scottish champions are sitting on zero points after two games following back-to-back defeats by Lyon and Sparta Prague. Another loss on Thursday would leave Rangers in a precarious position at the midway point of the group phase.

An early exit in Europe would be a disappointment for the Gers, but the Scottish Premiership remains the priority. Rangers are top of the table after nine matches but they do not look as dominant as they were last term. Gerrard' side were held to a 1-1 draw by second-placed Hearts at the weekend, having already drawn with Motherwell and lost to Dundee United in 2021/22.

Rangers have conceded seven goals in their nine league games to date. That is not a huge amount, but it is a sign that they are not as defensively secure as they were last season. We have seen the same in Europe, where Lyon and Sparta Prague found it too easy to breach Rangers' backline.

Celtic have yet to hit top gear under Ange Postecoglou, but the worry for Rangers is that their arch-rivals will almost improve as the season goes on. If their indifferent domestic form continues, some Rangers fans would be less concerned by a group stage elimination from the Europa League.

Victory here would keep their qualification hopes alive for now, but Brondby will look to make life difficult for their hosts on Thursday. The Danish side were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Lyon last time out, but they did hold Sparta Prague to a goalless draw on matchday one. Rangers should not take anything for granted.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Rangers v Brondby live stream from outside your country

If you're on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you've paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can't work out where you are and what you're doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

