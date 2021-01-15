Rivalries galore! The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them

We're sure by now you've already set aside 4.30 on Sunday afternoon to watch Liverpool against Manchester United, in what is one of the most important games between the two sides in years.

But with so much football broadcast and live streamed at the moment – there's almost always something on – it's hard to know when it's worth sitting down to watch a match. Over-exposure is all too easy (those 6pm Monday kick-offs can take their toll), so making sure you're watching the best on offer is important.

So at FourFourTwo, we decided to go through everything on this weekend and pick out our highlights: the ones it's really worth making time for.

As well as the Premier League's title race clash, there's a Derby d'Italia in Serie A, a Clasico in Portugal, a top-of-the-table meeting in the Women's Super League, and local derbies in west London, Rome, the Black Country and Sydney.

What to watch this weekend

Friday, January 15

7.45pm: Lazio vs Roma, Serie A, Premier Sports 1

The Derby delle Capitale kicks off a weekend full of big rivalries. Roma are in third, trying to stay in the title race this season, while Lazio to keep hopes of Champions League qualification alive. Without the fans it won’t be the same as when FFT attended in the wake of a major Lazio ultra’s assassination , but it’s still one to watch.

Watch it on Premier Sports 1 with a Premier Sports subscription

9pm: Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga, Free Sports

By the time the Roman derby finishes, Portugal’s O Clasico will be well underway. Porto and Benfica go into the game second and third in the table respectively, tied of 31 points, four off leaders Sporting. A defeat for either would be a major blow in the three-way title race.

Watch it on Free Sports with a Free Sports or Premier Sports subscription

Saturday, January 16

6.05am: Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers, A-League, BT Sport 3

If you find yourself up at 6am on Saturday, treat yourself to an early-season Sydney derby. While Sydney FC are reigning A-League champions, Wanderers are so far the only Australian side to win the Asian Champions League, back in 2014 – hence the star you’ll spot on their badge.

Western Sydney will also have a couple of familiar faces to Premier League fans: journeyman midfielder Jordon Mutch and ex-West Brom player Graham Dorrans are both on the books.

This match probably won’t be quite as glitzy as the inaugural one, however – the first-ever goal in this fixture was scored by Alessandro Del Piero.

Watch it on BT Sport 3 with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

12.30pm: Wolves vs West Brom, Premier League, BT Sport 1

This Black Country derby is the first since 2012, when the Baggies thumped Wolves 5-1 at the Molineux, leading to Mick McCarthy’s sacking the next day.

With West Brom suffering recent drubbings at the hands of Aston Villa, Leeds and Arsenal, it’s surely Nuno Santo’s side who are more confident of a big win going into this on.

Watch it on BT Sport 1 with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

5.30pm: Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League

Scott Parker and Frank Lampard will experience a west London derby from the dugouts for the first time. Chelsea’s boss is under pressure after some disappointing recent results, while Parker’s Cottagers are languishing in the relegation zone despite tightening up their defence in recent months. It’s a big one for both.

Watch it on Sky Sports Premier League with a Now TV Sky Sports pass

Sunday, January 17

11.30am: Napoli vs Fiorentina, Serie A, Premier Sports 1

Late Sunday mornings feel like they were made for Italian football, and while this is hardly top-of-the-table stuff – Napoli are sixth, Fiorentina 12th – they are still two sides that are easy on the eye.

While Napoli have Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly in their squad, a 37-year-old Franck Ribery is still delighting on the wing in Florence.

Watch it on Premier Sports 1 with a Premier Sports subscription

2.30pm: Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women, WSL, BT Sport 1

Man United Women are only two years old, yet are already experiencing their first top-flight title race. Casey Stoney’s side go into this clash top of the WSL, and three points clear of reigning champions Chelsea in second.

If you’ve not dipped your toe into the Women’s Super League yet this season, this is the match to start with. It should be a cracker.

Watch it on BT Sport 1 with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

4.30pm: Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Arguably England’s biggest rivalry, the two biggest clubs in the country may hate each other, but they rarely meet when both are genuine title contenders.

This year is different. United may have the edge, but whoever wins this game will be top of the table at the season’s halfway point. This is the most there has been riding on this fixture in years. Enjoy it.

Watch it on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League with a Now TV Sky Sports pass

7.45pm: Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A, Premier Sports 1

What a way to see out a weekend like this: the Derby d’Italia, between the two most successful teams in Italy.

After a nine-year dominant spell, it looks like Andrea Pirlo’s Juve may relinquish their hold on the title this season. Currently in fourth, but with a game in hand, a win against secon-place Inter could haul them back into the race.

Antonio Conte’s Inter are no pushover though, and having missed out on the Serie A title by a single point in 2020, they’ll be looking to keep the heat on their city rivals AC Milan in the top spot. This could be the weekend that ends Juventus hopes of 10-in-a-row.

Watch it on Premier Sports 1 with a Premier Sports subscription

