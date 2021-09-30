Tottenham v NS Mura live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham v NS Mura live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 30 September, 8pm BST

Looking for a Tottenham v NS Mura live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

Tottenham will look to bounce back from Sunday’s North London derby loss at Arsenal as they host NS Mura in their second Europa Conference League group game.

While this competition may not hold a great deal of appeal for fans, Spurs were outclassed at the Emirates and nothing less than a convincing win over the Slovenian champions is likely to suffice on Thursday night.

Nuno Espirito Santo is bound to ring the changes, but serious questions are already starting to be asked of the new Spurs boss, whose side’s only win in the last five games came on penalties against Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Mura are appearing in a European competition proper for the first time in their (admittedly only nine-year) history, having won their maiden PrvaLiga title last season.

The team from the small town of Murska Sobota – the population of which could fit into the Tottenham Hotspur stadium five times over – have already played a whopping 20 games this season, beginning their European journey in the first round of Champions League qualifying on 6th July.

With Spurs facing Aston Villa in the Premier League less than 48 hours later, Nuno could rotate his whole 11. Joe Rodon, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil could all be handed starts, but Steven Bergwijn misses out through injury and Ryan Sessegnon is unlikely to be passed fit.

The visitors may recall centre-back Matic Marusko - who, unusually, wears the number 9 shirt - after he missed their opening group game, a 2-0 home defeat to Vitesse Arnhem.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

