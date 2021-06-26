Who is Italy's Manuel Locatelli, who does he play for, and how much would he cost?

Manuel Locatelli has emerged as an important player in an exciting Italy team at Euro 2020 so far, helping Italy to win their first two games of the tournament - including scoring a brace against Switzerland. Roberto Mancini then rested the midfielder for the Azzurri's final group match against Wales, along with seven other teammates, in order to keep him fresh for later in the competition.

EURO 2020 Italy squad: Best player, manager and past Euros record

The 23-year-old can play either as a deep-lying playmaker or as a box-to-box midfielder. As witnessed against Switzerland, Locatelli is capable of expertly timing runs into the box, and unleashing accurate long range strikes. An elegant player on the ball, the Italian can do a bit of everything.

But who does he play for, how much does he earn and how much would be cost a potential suitor?

Who is Italy’s captain, Giorgio Chiellini?

Who does Locatelli play for and how much does he earn?

Locatelli currently plies his trade in Serie A with Sassuolo, who he joined in 2019 from giants AC Milan in a reported €14m deal. He had spent the season beforehand on loan from Milan, before making the move permanent in the summer of 2019.

Locatelli managed a respectable 48 Serie A appearances in his time with AC Milan, after playing for the club's academy for seven years. However, he moved in search of guaranteed football, which he has found since ending up at Sassuolo.

The Italian reportedly earns £22,000 a week at Sassuolo, and has a net worth of around £5m. He has a contract with Sassuolo that runs until the summer of 2023.

How much would he cost to buy?

Following his positive performances at Euro 2020, Arsenal seemed interested in signing Locatelli. However, reports have emerged that he would prefer to stay in Serie A, with Juventus touting his signature before the knockout rounds.

According to online database Transfermarkt, the midfielder is worth €35m, though Juventus are reportedly willing to pay a little more. There's also the suggestion that another player will be used as a makeweight in the deal.