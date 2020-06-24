Arsenal offer contracts to David Luiz, Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari

Arsenal have agreed a new one-year deal with centre-back David Luiz, according to reports.

The Brazil international was set to become a free agent this summer after just a single season at the Emirates Stadium.

Luiz has now put pen to paper on an extended contract that will see him remain in north London until summer 2021.

The former Chelsea defender has had an eventful season at Arsenal, with a series of good performances undermined by several costly errors.

Luiz conceded a penalty and was sent off against Manchester City last week, but Mikel Arteta has nevertheless decided to keep him around for another campaign.

Arsenal have also agreed to sign Cedric Soares on a four-year deal, while fellow loanee Pablo Mari has been offered the same length of contract.

Cedric moved to the Emirates on loan from Southampton in January but has yet to make an appearance for the club.

Mari also arrived in the mid-season transfer window and is now poised to make his temporary switch from Flamengo permanent after three outings in all competitions.

Arsenal have endured a disappointing restart since the Premier League season got back under way last week.

Arteta’s side were comfortably beaten by Manchester City 3-0, before losing 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal are now 11 points adrift of the top four and just three points above Southampton in 14th place.

The Gunners will take on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men when they travel to St Mary’s on Thursday.

