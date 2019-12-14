Arsenal brace themselves as Napoli prepare January raid for Lucas Torreira

Torreira has reportedly been disillusioned at Arsenal this season and is open to a move back to Italy.

Arsenal signed Torreria in 2018 for £25 million and the Uruguayan was initially an instant hit at the Emirates with his combative style.

The 23-year-old scored in his first North London derby and won the hearts of the Gunners faithful.

However, little more than a year on and Torreira finds himself uncertain of his role within the Arsenal side.

At the start of this season, under Unai Emery, the Uruguayan was kept at arm's length from the first eleven and when he did play - it was in a more advanced role.

Torreira's agent Pablo Bentacur admitted earlier in the campaign that his client wasn't happy with his role.

“Torreira is doing well at Arsenal, even if the change of role does not make him happy, but it must be said that this year the whole team is not going well,” Bentancur told Radio Marteof.

“I don’t know how things are, but I think Arsenal wants to keep him… In the new role, he is not at ease but we respect the coach’s decisions, then we’ll see what happens.”

Napoli were keen on signing Torreria when he first joined Arsenal from Sampdoria and could be eyeing a January move.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli want to take the midfielder on loan before any permanent deal is struck.

However, if and when they decide to make a bid, it's reported that it will be £21m - a similar amount to that which Arsenal paid.

Arsenal interim coach Freddie Ljungberg seems more keen on using Torreira in his preferred position.

But his future will will likely depend on how the new permanent boss views the player and his role within the side.

READ MORE...

Quiz! Can you name the last 50 scorers in Arsenal vs Manchester City games?

Megan Rapinoe hails "exceptional and composed" Raheem Sterling