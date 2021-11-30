Arsenal report: Raheem Sterling set for Emirates move as soon as January

Arsenal want Raheem Sterling: and now the Manchester City forward has stated an interest to move on loan this January.

That's according to journalist Ian McGarry, via the Manchester Evening News, who says that there's mutual interest on both sides.

McGarry stated on The Transfer Window Podcast: "It's the case that his representatives have met with Man City and are saying their player does not wish to continue or indeed explore an extension on his contract.

"Instead, they would prefer to explore the option of a loan deal, which they would like to begin in the January window. Whether or not that's possible remains to be seen but there are several interested parties, including Arsenal.”

Sterling apparently turned down a move to Tottenham in the summer. It was reported that the Brent-raised forward was used as a part of the deal to take Harry Kane in the opposite direction.

But Sterling has long interested the red side of north London and the attacker has previous working with Mikel Arteta, during his stint as a City coach under Pep Guardiola. Arsenal reportedly looked at Sterling before his move to City from Liverpool and are exploring options to bring in as forwards, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting older and Alexandre Lacazette set to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Sterling has struggled for game time at the Etihad over the past 12 months - hence his interest in leaving.

The England star scored four times at the Euros but has been on the fringes of Guardiola's thinking, having fallen behind the likes of Phil Foden and new signing Jack Grealish in the pecking order.

The no.7 wants to ensure that he's still in Gareth Southgate's reckoning come the World Cup next winter. With plenty of competition, Sterling will have to have a strong finish to the season - and a strong start to next season - to be an automatic starter.

The 26-year-old has just four goals in 18 appearances this season.