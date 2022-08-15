Arsenal report: Gunners receive major blow as rival club rule out sale of key target

Arsenal have learned that Leicester are not willing to sell Youri Tielemans this summer, according to reports.

The Belgium international is out of contract in 2023 and has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium since the end of last season.

A transfer has not materialised, though, despite Arsenal (opens in new tab) being one of several sides credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Tielemans was involved as Leicester (opens in new tab) suffered a 4-2 defeat by Mikel Arteta's men at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

And although Arsenal are interested in bringing him to north London permanently, their chances of doing so this summer are slim.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Leicester would prefer to let Tielemans leave for free next summer rather than sell him in the next couple of weeks.

Brendan Rodgers views the former Monaco man as an integral part of his plans for the campaign and is not willing to lose him.

Leicester have only made one signing this summer, bringing in Alex Smithies to serve as a back-up goalkeeper following the departure of long-time No.1 Kasper Schmeichel.

Their starting XI remains unchanged from the end of last term, and Rodgers could find himself under pressure if results are poor in the coming weeks.

The Leicester manager is therefore keen to keep hold of the players currently at his disposal, including Tielemans and Chelsea (opens in new tab) target Wesley Fofana.

"It's not ideal but it's happened before, players have left here for free before," Rodgers said last week on the prospect of Tielemans leaving on a Bosman transfer at the end of the season.

"He wouldn't be the first one, but at this moment in time it's about keeping an eye on the team and the squad, making sure they are ready.

“The club will be negotiating and talking with the players' representatives across the squad. Thus far there's no change in Youri's situation, there's no offers so he's just continuing to work well and get himself right at this early part of the season."