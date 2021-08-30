Arsenal transfer news: Ainsley Maitland-Niles announces desire to leave amid Everton interest

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has pleaded with Arsenal to let him leave the club and join Everton before the transfer window closes.

The England international took to Instagram to make his feelings clear, writing “All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play.”

His appeal to the club arrives at a difficult time for Mikel Arteta, whose position as manager is coming under increasing scrutiny.

He has endured strained relationships with several established players, including Mesut Ozil, Hector Bellerin and Matteo Guendouzi, since taking charge in December 2019.

Arsenal have lost their opening three games of the season, failing to score and conceding nine goals in the process, to leave them bottom of the table.

Maitland-Niles has made just one brief substitute appearance so far, coming on in the final stages of Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing away to Manchester City.

Prior to that, he was sat on the bench for the entirety of the Gunners’ insipid defeats to Brentford and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is aware of interest from Everton, who want to sign him on loan with an option to buy, but he has been left frustrated by a lack of progress.

With just one day remaining to complete a move, the Arsenal academy graduate has decided to go public in an attempt to force the club’s hand.

A versatile player, Maitland-Niles has often been used at full-back despite preferring to play in midfield, either on the right or through the middle.

His loan move to West Bromwich Albion earlier this year was driven by a desire to show what he could do in a more advanced position.

He made 15 appearances for Sam Allardyce’s side but was unable to help steer them away from the relegation zone, despite contributing to memorable wins over Chelsea and Southampton.