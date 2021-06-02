Arsenal transfer news: Gunners emerge as shock favourites to sign Raheem Sterling

Reports state that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in what would be a sensational coup for the Gunners.

And Arsenal’s interest in the England international could have a knock-on effect on Harry Kane’s potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

City are said to be weighing up a players-plus-cash offer for Kane , with Gabriel Jesus and Sterling supposedly identified as potential makeweights.

Tottenham value Kane at around £150m but a part-exchange deal would significantly lower the cash payment due to the north London side.

However, City’s plan could be scuppered by Arsenal, who are showing a keen interest in Sterling.

According to The Sun , Mikel Arteta’s side are currently at the front of the queue to sign the 26-year-old, who is under contract at the Etihad until 2023.

Sterling struggled for form in the second half of last season and slipped down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

City could be willing to let him go this summer, and Arsenal are prepared to splash out on his wages.

Meanwhile, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed that the Premier League champions will be active in the upcoming transfer market.

“You need to constantly bring talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you are at a high level on the top,” he told the club’s official website .

“Having won the league it is not the team to sit back and be content, that is the biggest mistake. This is the time to send a strong message that there is no contentment, you are not satisfied with just winning the league.

“We lose a very important legend in Sergio Agüero, very hard shoes to fill but I am confident we will find the right player to fill those shoes. There are other areas in the team that need investment, not too many, it is not about numbers, it is about quality.

“The squad is a phenomenal squad, you don’t win the Premier League and get to the Champions League final if you don’t have a good squad. We will bring quality into the squad in a couple of key positions.”

