Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid name price for permanent Dani Ceballos move

Arsenal will have to pay £22m to sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Spanish midfielder is into his second season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners are unlikely to be able to borrow him for a third consecutive campaign.

Ceballos is set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, but Madrid are open to offers for the 24-year-old.

The former Real Betis man was a regular for Madrid in 2018/19, but Zinedine Zidane does not appear to see a place for him in los Blancos’ first-team squad.

As such, Arsenal are hopeful of landing Ceballos on a permanent basis before the start of next term.

According to La Razon , Betis could also make a move for their former player, with Madrid set to demand £22m to let him go.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid last summer but are still thought to be in the market for a new midfielder.

Martin Odegaard moved to north London on loan in the January transfer window, but the Gunners will find it difficult to sign the Norwegian permanently.

Mikel Arteta may therefore push for the addition of Ceballos when the market reopens in the summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to offer a new contract to central defender David Luiz, according to the Independent .

The Brazil international’s current deal runs until June 30, but Arteta wants to keep him around for another season.

The manager believes Luiz is a good character to have in the squad, with Luiz seen to have a positive influence on Arsenal’s young players.

The 33-year-old went straight back into the starting XI for Sunday’s victory over Leeds following a one-game suspension.

Luiz has made 14 Premier League appearances so far this season, 12 of which have come from the start of matches.

