Aston Villa report: Villans set to recreate incredible Liverpool attack – and sign South American superstar

Aston Villa are interested in signing former Liverpool star Luis Suarez – who could be set for a Premier League return after reports in Spain said the Atletico Madrid striker is available on a free transfer.

The Uruguay international will leave the Wanda Metropolitana this summer at the end of his contract, and Fichajes reports that Villa are among the frontrunners for his signature. Atleti confirmed the 35-year-old’s departure on Sunday, writing on Twitter: “Thank you for all the unforgettable moments, Luis. Forever one of us”.

Suarez scored 11 La Liga goals for Diego Simeone’s side this season and 13 in all competitions, but couldn’t agree terms for an extension. He spent two years with Atleti and fired them to the Spanish title last season with a 21-goal haul.

A move to Villa Park would see Suarez return to English football eight years after leaving Liverpool for Barcelona.

The Uruguayan was a sensation during his three-and-a-half-year Anfield spell, netting 82 goals in all competitions and a remarkable 31 in his final Premier League season as the Reds came agonisingly close to the title in 2013/14.

If he were to join Villa, Suarez would be reunited with his former Liverpool and Barcelona team-mate Philippe Coutinho, who signed a permanent deal with the club last week after a successful half-season loan spell.

Reuniting the pair is an intriguing prospect, despite their advancing years, as Steven Gerrard looks to add more attacking ammunition to his squad.

Ollie Watkins has led the way this season with 11 goals in all competitions, while Danny Ings has chipped in with seven.

