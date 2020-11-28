Barcelona transfer news: Gerard Pique remains hopeful Lionel Messi will be “seduced into staying for years”

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes that Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay on at the Camp Nou despite rampant speculation about his future.

The legendary No.10 submitted a transfer request during the summer before begrudgingly agreeing to stay put.

His contract expires at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, as well as moves to PSG and Inter Milan.

However, his long-time team-mate Pique remains hopeful that the 33-year-old will be in Catalonia for years to come.

"We will have to ask Leo, it is his personal decision,” the Spain international told Radio Marca (via AS).

“We will see what happens. I believe that as long as he continues to wear the Barça shirt there is always hope.

"We hope they can seduce him so that he stays more years."

Messi has been in below-average form by his high standards during a difficult start to the season for Barcelona under Ronald Koeman.

The La Liga giants cruised through their Champions League group, securing a place in the last 16 with two games to spare, but they are down in 13th place in the La Liga table.

