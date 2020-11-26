Boca Juniors honour Diego Maradona with this stunning tribute

Diego Maradona's death continues to inspire a tide of emotion across the footballing world, with the clubs he represented leading the tributes.

Boca Juniors, the Buenos Aires-based giants Maradona played for twice at either end of his career, found arguably the most touching way to honour the icon. Officials turned off all the lights at the famous La Bombonera stadium on Wednesday night, expect for one; Maradona's box remaining lit in the darkness.

Buenos Aires. La Bombonera tonight. Total darkness but with the only light: Diego Armando Maradona’s “palco”. The only one. His place into his stadium. 🇦🇷✨ #Diego pic.twitter.com/TSIeIH2HCoNovember 26, 2020

The Argentine World Cup winner passed away earlier on Wednesday, aged 60, following a cardiac arrest. As fans gathered outside Boca's stadium to remember the star, the club revealed the stunning tribute to their lifelong fan and former player.

Maradona enjoyed two spells at Boca Juniors, between 1981 and 1982 and again between 1995 and 1997. He won the Argentine Primera Division with the side in his first spell, his only title with Boca. His performances with the club earned him a move to Europe, where he developed into a global superstar with Barcelona and Napoli.

Maradona's genius at Napoli inspired the team to two Scudettos - the first two in their history - and the UEFA Cup in 1989. The southern Italian side plan to rename their stadium in Maradona's honour.

Maradona finished his career with Boca and was a regular at games until his death. His appearances from the balcony of his box - often cutting an animated figure - were cherished by idolising fans.

