Burnley v Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Burnley v Bournemouth live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 9 February, 5.30pm GMT

Burnley will be looking to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2002/03 when they take on Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Sean Dyche’s side beat Peterborough in the third round and Fulham in the fourth round to set up this clash with Bournemouth. Burnley are 17th in the Premier League, but an eight-point cushion above the bottom three means they are unlikely to go down this season. As such, Dyche might choose to place more emphasis on the FA Cup than usual, with Burnley’s last major trophy coming way back in 1960.

Bournemouth have not been in the last eight of the FA Cup for even longer than Burnley. Indeed, their only previous appearance in the quarter-finals of this competition came in 1956/57, when they were playing their league football in the Third Division South.

Jonathan Woodgate will lead Bournemouth in the dugout for this match following the sacking of Jason Tindall last week. Woodgate is in temporary charge for now, but a run of good results could see him land the job on a full-time basis.

Burnley will be unable to call upon the services of Robbie Brady, who is struggling with an Achilles injury. Charlie Taylor is unlikely to have shaken off a thigh problem in time to be recalled, so Erik Pieters will get the nod at left-back once more.

Josh Brownhill will need to be assessed by the club’s medical team ahead of kick-off, but Chris Wood will miss out with a hamstring niggle. Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens all played in the last round and could be involved again here.

Bournemouth will have to assess Dominic Solanke, but Woodgate has no other injury concerns to deal with. The caretaker manager could shuffle his pack here, with the Cherries set to resume their play-off push against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Bournemouth then face Rotherham next Wednesday, with the fixtures coming even more thick and fast than usual this term. Promotion is the priority for the club, and key figures at the Vitality Stadium would probably be willing to sacrifice the FA Cup to boost their chances of realising that goal.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

