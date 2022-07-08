Chelsea report: Decision expected soon as Blues lead three-way race for Leeds winger

The future of Leeds United winger Raphinha will be decided in the next 24 hours, according to reports, with Chelsea leading Arsenal and Barcelona in the race for his signature.

The Brazil international is a wanted man this summer after helping the Elland Road club avoid relegation last season.

The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reports that his future is set to be decided imminently after weeks of speculation.

(Image credit: PA)

Chelsea are the favourites to sign the winger after having a £55 million bid accepted by Leeds, but Raphinha himself favours a move to Barcelona.

The cash-strapped Catalan club are yet to make an offer, though, handing the Blues the advantage.

However, Arsenal still believe they can lure the 25-year-old to the Emirates, and the Gunners could make a late push to sign him despite being snubbed once before by the forward.

(Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea are also on the brink of signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, as their transfer window kicks into gear.

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in October 2020 following their promotion to the Premier League, and made an instant impact in Yorkshire.

The Brazilian has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 65 league games over the last two seasons, helping the Whites maintain their top-flight status.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are preparing for a potential superstar move, as Neymar could well become available this summer.

Raheem Sterling has also been linked with a move to the Blues, perhaps replacing Hakim Ziyech, who has been rumoured to be in contact with a transfer to AC Milan. Yannick Carrasco has also been linked, while Matthijs De Ligt is a target, too.

The west Londoners may well look at swap deals, too, apparently to refresh their squad.