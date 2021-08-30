Chelsea transfer news: Blues locked in late negotiations for Saul Niguez

Chelsea are continuing to negotiate with Atletico Madrid over a potential move for Saul Niguez, according to reports.

Time is running out for the Blues to agree a deal, with the transfer window set to close at 11pm BST on Tuesday.

Previous reports suggested Chelsea were pursuing a loan move for the Spain international, with Atletico open to such an arrangement.

Any deal was expected to hinge on whether Thomas Tuchel's side could shift some of the deadwood within the squad, either on a permanent or temporary basis.

Davide Zappacosta has joined Atalanta but the likes of Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko remain at Stamford Bridge at the time of writing.

Bakayoko is expected to join AC Milan before the deadline, but Chelsea are struggling to find buyers for the two English midfielders.

Kurt Zouma's transfer to West Ham potentially frees up space for Jules Kounde, although that deal is also looking uncertain as things stand.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain in discussions with Atletico over Saul, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

“Manchester United have also had contacts for Saul with Atletico Madrid but without finding any agreement yet," Romano told Benchwarmers.

"Chelsea are forcing on this deal after a buy option loan offer that has not yet been accepted so far. Talks ongoing."

Meanwhile the Daily Telegraph writes that the European champions are not willing to pay over the odds for either Saul or Kounde.

Chelsea do not want to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis and will withdraw their interest if Atletico do not let Saul leave on loan.

The Blues clearly see the 26-year-old as a bonus rather than as a fundamental part of their transfer strategy.

Tuchel would no doubt welcome another option in the engine room, though, with Chelsea expecting to compete on multiple fronts once again this season.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far