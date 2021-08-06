Crystal Palace transfer news: Adam Armstrong’s £20million move nears completion

Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong is close to completing a £20million move to Crystal Palace.

According to Sky Sports, the striker is expected to join the Eagles despite late interest from Southampton following the sale of Danny Ings.

Patrick Vieira has conducted a massive overhaul of the Palace squad this summer, focusing on young and ambitious players.

The 24-year-old Armstrong certainly fits the same profile after a prolific spell at Ewood Park, starting in League One.

While on loan from Newcastle United, his goals helped Rovers to automatic promotion, but it took him a while to find his feet in the Championship after signing permanently.

He managed 16 goals in his second full season with the club and then followed that up with an incredible 28 in 40 league games, a total bettered only by Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Although Blackburn would love to keep Armstrong, they recognise his desire to play in the Premier League and are looking to facilitate a move for an appropriate fee, believed to be £20million.

"Adam knows the number. Everyone has a valuation and I don't think we are being unrealistic," said Rovers manager Tony Mowbray.

"I've said to Adam, if they meet the number he can go. We'll shake him by the hand and wish him well, and the football club will move on and hopefully find a replacement that can make the fans forget Adam pretty quickly."

Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen have already joined Palace on permanent deals, with Conor Gallagher arriving on loan from Chelsea.

In contrast, several experienced players were released at the end of their contracts, including Gary Cahill, Scott Dann, Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho and Andros Townsend.

Left-back Patrick van Aanholt turned down the offer of a new deal, electing to join Turkish giants Galatasaray instead.