Crystal Palace v Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Crystal Palace v Fulham live stream, BBC, Sunday 28 February, 12pm GMT

Crystal Palace will be looking to build on Monday’s unlikely triumph over arch-rivals Brighton when Fulham visit Selhurst Park this weekend.

Roy Hodgson’s side were outplayed by Brighton at the Amex Stadium last time out, and could easily have been on the end of a comprehensive thrashing. Yet Albion’s profligacy in front of goal proved costly, allowing Palace to register an astonishing smash-and-grab victory thanks to excellent efforts from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Christian Benteke. A man of Hodgson’s experience will know that Palace got away with one on the south coast, and the former England boss will be demanding an improved performance from his players for this London derby.

Fulham’s recent upturn has given their supporters hope that they could yet retain their Premier League status this term. Two wins and two draws in their last four matches has moved the Cottagers to within three points of safety, and victory at Selhurst Park would - at least temporarily - lift them above the dreaded dotted line for the first time since the start of December. Scott Parker deserves great credit for lifting Fulham back into contention, but there is still plenty of work for the ex-England international to do.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to be back in the matchday squad for Fulham, but January signing Josh Maja will start up front. The Cottagers’ only other absentee is Tom Cairney, who is enduring a frustrating campaign because of a persistent knee injury. Harrison Reed and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are favourites to start in the engine room.

Palace remain without their talisman Wilfried Zaha, who is not yet ready to return from a hamstring strain. Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey are long-term absentees, while James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho’s seasons continue to be disrupted by injuries. Jeff Schlupp and James McArthur will also be missing for the home team.

Kick-off is at 12pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

