Fitness concerns for Gillingham ahead of Southend clash

Gillingham manager Steve Evans will make a late decision regarding the fitness of a handful of players ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Southend.

Christian Maghoma and Kyle Dempsey were both suffering from muscle tightness after pre-season and may be rested.

Evans will also be hoping that forward Trae Coyle will be available having rejoined training.

The Arsenal loanee was sent back to his parent club for a scan after picking up a minor thigh injury.

Southend manager Mark Molesley has a handful of injury worries ahead of the fixture.

Harry Lennon is unlikely to feature after persistent injury issues and Tom Clifford may be rested as he recovers from a niggle.

Defender Jason Demetriou is also likely to sit out the clash despite recovering from a knee injury.

Both Timothee Dieng and Nathan Ralph have rejoined training after picking up minor issues and are possible squad members.