Gary Neville admits Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under 'massive pressure'

Gary Neville has admitted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under "massive pressure" as Manchester United manager.

A 4-2 defeat by Leicester at the weekend means United have now gone three games without a win in the Premier League.

The Red Devils spent heavily in the summer to sign Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

Solskjaer has one of the strongest squads in European football at his disposal but United are struggling for form.

They have already been eliminated from the League Cup this season and are up against it in their bid to qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Five points adrift of top spot in the Premier League, United will fall further behind if they lose to Liverpool on Sunday.

Neville concedes his former team-mate is under scrutiny, but the prominent pundit says he will not call for a friend to be sacked.

"He should be under massive pressure with the squad that has been assembled and the fact he's been in the job now for two-and-a-half, three years. 100 per cent," he told Sky Sports.

"But the club are not going to change him. The club are going to stick with him until the end of the season. I've got Manchester United fans on my social media all of the time saying, "Gary, he's your mate. You won't call him out.

"No, I won't. I won't call Steve Kean out, or Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. I'm not going to come on this show 11 years later and ask for a manager to be sacked. It's never going to happen. He's a club legend. He's my team-mate. I actually like him a lot.

"Manchester United have failed with two previous managers who have been world class. I think they persist until the end of the season.

"If he does win the Europa League and the FA Cup, and they finish in the top four, I would still say that's building a successful team.

"You're up against three of the best teams in the world in Chelsea, [Manchester] City and Liverpool, with three of the best managers. Manchester United changing their manager now doesn't prove anything to me in terms of what could happen.

"I still think they could struggle against those three teams. But the pressure is building, 100 per cent. It should do. They've got to now start to perform, and he's got to get them to perform."

