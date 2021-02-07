Hamilton Academical v Rangers live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Hamilton Academical v Rangers, Sky Sports, Sunday 7 February, 12pm GMT

Rangers will continue their march towards the Scottish Premiership title when they face Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side are now a maximum of six wins away from taking possession of the championship crown. This has been an extraordinary season for the Gers, who have won 24 of their 27 league games and drawn the other three. Celtic may have two games in hand on their arch-rivals, but victory in both of those matches would still leave them 17 points adrift of top spot.

Securing the title as quickly as possible is Rangers’ main objective, but some of their supporters might even be eyeing other milestones. Gerrard’s side could become the first Rangers team to go through a 38-game season without defeat, and they are also still in with a chance of breaking the all-time points record in the top flight, which is currently held by Celtic with 106 in 2016/17.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits Hibernian: 6/1

Draw: 15/4

Rangers: 2/5

Hamilton are currently bottom of the Premiership table, having taken only 19 points from their 25 matches to date. They are far from dead and buried just yet, though, with only four points separating them from Ross County in 11th place. But with just one win in their last eight matches, Brian Rice’s charges face an uphill struggle to stay up.

Rangers will have to make do without Nikola Katic and Scott Arfield, both of whom are injured. Alfredo Morelos is suspended after being stamped on Ryan Porteous’ thigh during the recent game against Hibernian. The Colombian was not sent off for the offence, but the Scottish FA took retrospective action and handed him a three-game ban.

Hamilton will once again be without David Templeton, who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Shaun Want and Lewis Smith are also missing with thigh and hamstring issues respectively.

Kick-off is at 12pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Terms and conditions apply: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+

Use a VPN to watch a Hibernian v Rangers live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Bukayo Saka assist. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including: