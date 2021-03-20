Leicester City v Manchester United live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Leicester City v Manchester United live stream, BBC, Sunday 21 March, 5pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to advance to the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Leicester this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to dismiss the importance of trophies earlier this week, stating that securing silverware at all costs was an “ego thing” for certain managers. It was a strange comment for a manager of Manchester United to make, given that trophies are what has defined the club throughout much of its history. The Norwegian is under pressure to get his hands on a tangible prize sooner rather than later, having yet to lead United to success in any competition since taking control.

In that regard, Thursday’s 1-0 victory over AC Milan was a step in the right direction. United are now through to the last eight of the Europa League, a competition which the bookmakers consider them favourites to win.

They will also have designs on going all the way in the FA Cup, even if the presence in the tournament of Manchester City and Chelsea complicates matters somewhat. Leicester, too, are not ideal opponents for United to be facing, with the Foxes just one point worse off than United in the Premier League after 29 games each.

There was nothing to choose between these two teams when they met at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, and this is likely to be another tight affair between two evenly-matched sides. Brendan Rodgers will hope that United’s midweek exertions in Italy play into his team’s hands, with Leicester seeking their first ever triumph in the oldest cup competition in the world.

United will be unable to call upon the services of Juan Mata and Phil Jones, who is a long-term absentee. Edinson Cavani has a 50-50 chance of featuring and Eric Bailly should be fit, but Anthony Martial is a doubt. Paul Pogba could start after coming off the bench to score the winner against Milan.

Leicester will have to make do without Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Under, James Maddison, James Justin, Wes Morgan and Ricardo Pereira, while Dennis Praet and Sidnei Tavares are doubts.

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

At Betfred bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins

Terms and Conditions: New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester City v Manchester United live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal