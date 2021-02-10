Liverpool transfer news: Bayern Munich chief says it would be an 'honour' to have Mohamed Salah at club

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says it would be an “honour” to have Mohamed Salah at the Allianz Arena.

The Liverpool forward has been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent months, with Salah’s current contract running until 2023.

Liverpool are keen to tie the Egypt international down to an extension but Salah appears to be keeping his options open for now.

The former Chelsea man, who moved to Merseyside in 2017, has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past.

Salah told Spanish publication AS that Madrid and Barcelona are “top clubs” in an interview in December.

Salah said: “We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I'm focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club.”

“That's a tough one,” he added when asked how long he was likely to stay at Liverpool. “But right now I can say that everything is in the club's hands.

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, every record in the club, but everything's in the hands of the club.”

Bayern has also been spoken of as a potential destination for Salah, who is closing in on 200 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

But while Rummenigge was full of praise for the 28-year-old, he insisted that the Bundesliga giant are not currently pursuing Liverpool’s star man.

“In my opinion, Salah is the [Lionel] Messi of Africa and of course he has the skills to play for the best teams in the world,” Rummenigge told ON Time Sports .

“What he [Salah] has achieved can be compared to what Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo did with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“At the moment we don’t plan on signing Salah, but certainly it would be an honour to have him.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Leicester on Saturday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.