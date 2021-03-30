Liverpool transfer news: Brighton and Leicester defenders on Reds’ five-man shortlist

Liverpool have put Brighton’s Ben White and Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu on a five-man shortlist for the summer transfer window, say reports.

The Reds have been left short at the back this season following injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, and plan to bring in centre-back reinforcements at the end of the season.

According to the Mirror, five players are being looked at by the Anfield club, but a fee has already been agreed for one of them, on-loan Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The 21-year-old arrived on Merseyside in January on a deal until the end of the season that can be made permanent for £18 million.

Kabak now has to convince the Reds hierarchy that he deserves to stay on in the Premier League, as other options are being considered.

RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate has been heavily linked with Liverpool and has a £34m release clause in his contract with the German club, although the Anfield side hope they can negotiate that price down.

Liverpool have also looked to France, where Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car remains of interest after a move for the 24-year-old was considered in January.

But the Premier League champions could look closer to home in their efforts to bulk up the defence as they have shown interest in White at Brighton, who has the added advantage of being a homegrown player.

The Reds’ sporting director Michael Edwards has been impressed by Leicester's Soyuncu, who has played a key role in the Foxes’ top four challenge this season.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

FEATURE Barrowcelona 2.0: How Bolton Wanderers have become English football’s form team

EURO 2020 England's creative renaissance provides an opportunity to compete with the best at Euro 2020

QUIZ! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?