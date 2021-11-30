Transfer report: Luka Modric set for a shock move BACK to the Premier League

Luka Modric could well be moving back to the Premier League, 10 years after he left for Real Madrid.

That's according to SuperDeporte, who report that Manchester City are interested in taking the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner on a free transfer when his current deal winds up at the Bernabeu next summer.

Modric has dazzled during his time in Spain, winning four Champions League titles and inspiring Croatia to a first World Cup final in 2018. The Vatreni have qualified for every major tournament since 2008 with the no.10 in tow.

Real Madrid look stacked in midfield and could consider the legendary Modric surplus to requirements by next summer. Los Blancos signed Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window, while Toni Kroos and Casemiro are still regulars in the side. Federico Valverde completes the considerable wealth of options for the club.

The likes of Dani Ceballos and Takefusa Kubo are also out on loan. Both could return to Carlo Ancelotti's side as squad options.

Modric, however, would represent a luxury signing for a Premier League side.

Manchester City have been touted as the likely destination for the Croatian but whether Pep Guardiola is interested in adding an older player past his best to such an intense pressing side, remains to be seen. Guardiola would certainly love a passer of Modric's quality, though.

Tottenham may entertain the notion of taking the midfielder back, too. Antonio Conte has no qualms about signing players over 30, while a player of Modric's experience would add a much-needed winning mentality to Spurs.

Manchester United, perhaps, could also be in the running, given their penchant for signing older, famous names, while Newcastle United might consider signing Modric in the summer, should the Magpies avoid relegation.

Modric turns 37 next September.