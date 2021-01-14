Man City transfer news: Eric Garcia agrees personal terms with Barcelona ahead of move

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, according to reports.

The Catalan is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and was initially expected to leave the club in the summer.

Barcelona have long led the race to sign the defender, who spent nine years in the club’s academy before moving to Manchester in 2017.

And although Garcia has now taken a step closer to securing a return to the Camp Nou, there are still several hurdles to overcome.

According to Goal the 20-year-old has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but the La Liga giants now want to bring the transfer forward to January.

Barca are seven points adrift of top spot in La Liga and will resume their Champions League campaign in the knockout stage next month, with Ronald Koeman keen to strengthen his squad.

Mundo Deportivo has outlined that Koeman wants to bring either Garcia, Georginio Wijnaldum or Memphis Depay to the club in the next two weeks.

All three players will be free agents in June but Koeman is keen to improve his options for the second half of the season.

Depay and Wijnaldum are still vital players for Lyon and Liverpool respectively, whereas Garcia has only made three Premier League appearances for City this term.

However, interim president Carles Tusquets says he will ask all four presidential candidates to give their opinion on a January swoop for Garcia ahead of elections.

Barcelona members will vote on who should be the permanent successor to Josep Maria Bartomeu on January 24.

Moreover, bringing Garcia’s move forward to January would require Barcelona to pay a transfer fee.

The Catalan outfit are reportedly preparing a bid of around £4.5m, but City might deem that insufficient.

For that reason, Garcia’s individual deal with Barcelona does not necessarily mean he will be moving on this month.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

FEATURE Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

QUIZ! Can you name the most expensive January transfers to and from Premier league teams?

INTERVIEW David Ginola says he “would love” a Newcastle return: “They deserve better…"