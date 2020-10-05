Manchester United move for highly-rated Uruguayan wonderkid as Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United look almost certain to miss out on signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho - but they are set to move for teenage star Facundo Pellistri from South America.

United have been chasing Sancho all summer but with the transfer window slamming shut today, the Red Devils are starting to conduct some late business in the absence of any bigger moves.

Edinson Cavani looks set to move on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, while Alex Telles' transfer from Porto is imminent. With United still lacking a right-winger though, they are turning their attention to a left-field choice to bolster their attacking options, in the shape of Pellistri.

Pellistri has broken through the Penarol side of late, impressing with technical ability, dribbling and creative flair. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have been an admirer for a while, as the club have been tracking the talent over the last few months.

Pellestri is actually managed by former United player Diego Forlan. United hope that the positive relationship they have with the former forward could benefit them on a busy day in which they're trying to tie up multiple deals.

The 18-year-old represents not just a player to develop for the future, however. With Solskjaer's commitment to playing youth, Pellestri could find himself getting minutes this season in a side that already features the likes of Mason Greenwood.

NEWS Marcus Rashford promises improvement from Man Utd after Tottenham drubbing

United are still chasing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, too. The Catalan giants are hoping that a bid comes in from United to sign the Frenchman permanently but it's thought that Solskjaer only wants to take Dembele on loan.

Manchester United fans are keen for new blood to improve on last season's third-placed finish, with yesterday's 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur potentially forcing their hand to move in the market.

