Manchester United report: Defender could leave for bitter rivals Leeds

Manchester United (opens in new tab) defender Phil Jones could reportedly cross the Pennines to join Leeds (opens in new tab) this transfer window.

The centre-back has becoming something of a forgotten man at Old Trafford, featuring just 13 times in the last three seasons.

A serious knee issue kept Jones on the sidelines for 20 months between January 2020 and September last year.

He eventually returned to the first-team fold in January this year and featured five times under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

But those might have been his last games for United, with MARCA (via TEAMtalk) (opens in new tab) reporting that Leeds, Southampton (opens in new tab) and Fulham (opens in new tab) are all keen on signing the 30-year-old.

Few players have ever left United for their fierce foes - but Jones could become the second to swap Old Trafford for Elland Road in as many summers, after Dan James.

Having conceded 79 goals last season - the second-most in the top-flight - Leeds have already moved to bolster their back line, bringing in Denmark right-back Rasmus Kristensen.

And, despite his injury history, Jones - who joined United from Blackburn back in 2011 - would add plenty of Premier League experience to Jesse Marsch's squad; he's made the best part of 200 appearances in the division.

Speaking to the Guardian in April, Jones appeared determined to truly rekindle his career. He said (opens in new tab):

"I'm still only 30 and I've missed a lot of football. I'm hoping to recapture some form and enjoy playing football.

"When I was out injured, it was a difficult time, but I'll never give up. I feel like I'm still good enough and I've got a lot to give.

"So I'm hopeful. I'm ready to play again."