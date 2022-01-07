Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick set to bring in £17m Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly eyeing South American youngster Julian Alvarez as the long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangnick has been given license to improve the Red Devils' squad this month, with the Old Trafford outfit struggling in the league. A recent defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers has accelerated expectation of an influx of new stars – and though Alvarez is perhaps not a priority, he would be an archetypal Rangnick buy.

Alvarez has had a return of 21 club goals and 13 assists across 2021, putting him firmly in the shop window for European sides. His bustling, busy style is comparable to the likes of Alexis Sanchez or Edinson Cavani – and with reports of unhappiness across the club, a hard worker in this mould might be necessary.

With question marks over the future of Ronaldo, too, the young River Plate star could find himself playing as a United first-teamer sooner than he'd have thought.

Though Manchester United are still in the Champions League, there's an expectation that were they to drop out of the competition next season, it may be difficult to keep CR7, just a year after the legendary forward returned to the club.

The 36-year-old is so synonymous with Europe's premier competition and has performed superbly in the tournament thus far, scoring vital goals for the Red Devils. It may be difficult to keep him at the club, however, should the club play Europa League football next season – with no shortage of big teams who would look to tempt him away from Manchester once more.

