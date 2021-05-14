Manchester United transfer news: Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente targeted with £68 million bid

Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente has been identified as the key player to improve Manchester United’s midfield as they look to compete for the Premier League title next season.

According to The Mirror , Man United are preparing a £68million bid for the Spaniard, who has enjoyed an exceptional year at club and international level.

Llorente has scored 13 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions and won his first four caps for his country, establishing his place in Luis Enrique’s squad ahead of this summer’s Euros.

Capable of playing on the right, as well as through the middle in either a box-to-box or more advanced role, Llorente has energy, versatility and technical ability.

He has three years remaining on his contract at Atletico, but they are keen to tie him down to a longer-term deal amid interest from Man United and elsewhere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that he needs to improve on a midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay if his side are to close the gap on Manchester City.

Although United seem to have second place wrapped up, despite defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool in their last two games, they are ten points behind their local rivals.

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since joining from Sporting CP last January, but the sense remains that he is let down by a lack of quality behind him.

Signing Llorente would help to address this issue, taking some of the creative burden off Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

The 26-year-old started his career with boyhood club Real Madrid but struggled to earn a regular spot in the first team, making just 39 competitive appearances in total.

In June 2019, he moved to Atletico for £35million, soon establishing himself as an influential figure at the Metropolitano.

Llorente will have already endeared himself to Man United supporters with the two goals he scored at Anfield to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League last season.