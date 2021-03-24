Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils considering swoop for Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris

David de Gea was recently dropped by Manchester United, and could lose his spot permanently if Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris arrives this summer.

According to L’Equipe, the French captain is wanted by Man United, and will be replaced at Spurs by his international teammate Mike Maignan.

Lloris has spent the last nine years in North London, making more than 300 appearances and establishing himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Once a model of consistency, Lloris has looked uncharacteristically vulnerable in recent times and might need a change of scenery to revive his career.

Man United could be in the market for an experienced goalkeeper as their own longstanding number one has fallen out of favour.

De Gea is still just 30, but has been at Old Trafford for a decade and hasn’t been meeting his usual high standards over the last couple of years.

Dean Henderson has started the Red Devils' last three Premier League games and is keen to seize his chance between the posts after impressing on loan at Sheffield United.

He made his England debut against the Republic of Ireland in November and has retained his place in Gareth Southgate’s latest squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

If Man United do manage to tempt Lloris, Spurs will be looking to sign a readymade replacement.

They have previously been linked with Henderson, Burnley’s Nick Pope and West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone.

Maignan is the latest name to add to the list. The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before establishing himself in Lille’s first team under Marcelo Bielsa.

Having played for France at every age-group, he made his senior debut against Ukraine in October, coming on for Steve Mandanda at half time.