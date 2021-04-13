Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils revive interest in Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have retained interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and will not rule out a summer bid for the England international, say reports.

Sancho was the Old Trafford club’s top target last summer, but they couldn’t reach an agreement with the Bundesliga club over a transfer fee.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils ended talks with Sancho’s agent Emeka Obasi three weeks before the end of the window last year.

But Dortmund’s willingness to discuss a sale at the end of this season means that United could revive their interest.

The Premier League giants spent £46 million on young wingers Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellestri last summer and the hierarchy have prioritised the capture of a striker and centre-back in the coming months.

But Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke’s assertion last week that the German outfit would listen to an “exceptional offer” has left the door open.

The 21-year-old’s salary demands were an issue last year, as was the intermediary fee required, but his valuation has dropped since last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, a dip in form and Dortmund’s disappointing league campaign.

Dortmund face an uphill struggle to qualify for the Champions League next season, as they are seven points adrift of the top four with six games remaining.

